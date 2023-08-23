Hamilton Thorne Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Bloom Burton Forecasts (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Free Report) – Bloom Burton issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Friday, August 18th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$204.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

