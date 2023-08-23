Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 44805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.58).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.30. The firm has a market cap of £145.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

