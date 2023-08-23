Hartree Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Hartree Partners LP cut its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. NexTier Oilfield Solutions makes up 0.8% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,890,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after purchasing an additional 803,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 931,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,245. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

