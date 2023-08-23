Hartree Partners LP Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Alcoa makes up about 2.0% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AA. Argus lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 3,588,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,290. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.