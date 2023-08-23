Hartree Partners LP Sells 39,000 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Hartree Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Valaris comprises approximately 1.6% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.05% of Valaris worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Valaris by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 342,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Valaris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

