Hartree Partners LP Takes $294,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,949,000 after purchasing an additional 138,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 89,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $491,945 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE remained flat at $73.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

