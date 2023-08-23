Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 136.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

