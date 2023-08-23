Head to Head Analysis: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simulations Plus and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.61%. Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 285.36%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 18.74% 6.20% 5.87% Healthcare Triangle -29.48% -103.69% -60.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simulations Plus and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $53.91 million 16.77 $12.48 million $0.51 88.92 Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.49 -$9.61 million ($3.22) -1.61

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Healthcare Triangle on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.