Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.63 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00017521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $169.10 million and $14,915.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,427.42 or 1.00040421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.61212371 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,508.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.