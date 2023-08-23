Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 429,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Up 27.5 %
HSPOW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
