Highbridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,124 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 448,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAAW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

