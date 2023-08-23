Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,521 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 670,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

