Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 243,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,267,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.08. 1,896,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,339. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

