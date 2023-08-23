Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002919 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.96 million and $4.71 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.76106403 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,286,568.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

