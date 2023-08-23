Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of HPP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

