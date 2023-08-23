i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Trading Up 4.1%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 166,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,335,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

