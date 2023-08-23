Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

