Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 122,877 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 122,877 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $242.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,731. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

