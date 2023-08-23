Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $27.16 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,925 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 0.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

