Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.03. 1,824,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,088. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 187.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

