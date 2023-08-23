Ingenia Communities Group (INA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on September 20th

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Owen 405,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion.

