Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.62

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.29. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 550 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGXF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INGXF

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -662.50%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

