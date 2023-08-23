Insider Buying: Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Buys 1,906 Shares of Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of Cassava Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 600,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $51.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.