Insider Buying: Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Buys 1,906 Shares of Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Richard Barry also recently made the following trade(s):
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 600,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $51.59.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
