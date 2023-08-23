Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires 2,813 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $41,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,199.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 5,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSPI shares. TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSPI

Institutional Trading of CSP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSP by 112.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.