Insider Buying: Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) CFO Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,046.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Microvast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MVST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 3,567,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 95.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Microvast by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

