Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,440,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,886,445.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $174,500.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $178,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $184,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $170,500.00.
FTC Solar Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,802. The company has a market cap of $225.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTCI
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FTC Solar
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.