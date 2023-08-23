Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,440,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,886,445.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $178,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $170,500.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,802. The company has a market cap of $225.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FTC Solar by 32.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

