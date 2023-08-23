Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $12,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,101,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,220,776.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $17,226.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $20,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 42,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,607. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

