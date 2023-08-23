Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells 402,535 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,690,563 shares in the company, valued at $118,515,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $287,638.41.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80.

On Thursday, June 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $459,928.47.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,908,186.57.

On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 844,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,385. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Warby Parker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.