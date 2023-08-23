Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells 402,535 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,690,563 shares in the company, valued at $118,515,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $287,638.41.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $459,928.47.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,908,186.57.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20.
Warby Parker Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 844,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,385. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
