Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 586,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,129,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.22. 585,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,743. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,767 shares of company stock worth $1,196,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

