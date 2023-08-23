International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 828,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.