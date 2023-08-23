Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $21.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00013201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00028336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,978,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,680,355 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

