Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.88. Invesco Senior Income Trust shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 814,754 shares changing hands.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
