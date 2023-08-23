Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.88. Invesco Senior Income Trust shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 814,754 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,873,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 62.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 160,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

