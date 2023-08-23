Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.21

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.21 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 28.65 ($0.37). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 29.25 ($0.37), with a volume of 77,483 shares changing hands.

Iofina Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £56.12 million, a P/E ratio of 974.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.24.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

