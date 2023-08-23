Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $673.83. 286,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,096. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.10. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

