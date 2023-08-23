Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $122.69. 474,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,008. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Insider Activity

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

