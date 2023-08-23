Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 207,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,092. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.