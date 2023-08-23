Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $432.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,320. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

