iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE CVD traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.87. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$17.57.

