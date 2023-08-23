iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 157,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Featured Stories

