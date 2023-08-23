iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,719 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,183,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 211,993 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,528,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,735,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

