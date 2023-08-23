iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $95,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,094,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,754,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

