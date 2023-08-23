iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,040. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of C$49.99 and a 12 month high of C$50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.09.

