iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,003 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.33. 1,416,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,227. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

