iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,413 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201,062 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

