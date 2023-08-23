JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 349.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.38 ($4.46).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($36,744.07). Insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 140.75 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The company has a market cap of £7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,036.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

