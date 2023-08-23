Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.23 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $230,192.48 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,390.20 or 1.00059862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002471 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00865684 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $254,122.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.