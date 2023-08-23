Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,783,000 after buying an additional 1,612,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,279,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,076,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 3,465,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

