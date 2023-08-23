Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Up 0.5%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

About Jonestown Bank & Trust

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

