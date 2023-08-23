Joystick (JOY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,505.03 or 0.99889989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

