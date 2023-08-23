JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) to Overweight

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WILYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Handelsbanken lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.75.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

